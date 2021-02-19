Linux OS Market to Reach $15.64 Billion by 2027; Increasing Investment in Integration of the Product in Desktop Computers will Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linux Operating System market size is projected to reach USD 15.64 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing product applications across diverse industry verticals will bode well for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Linux Operating System Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Distribution (Virtual Machines, Servers and Desktops), By End-use (Commercial/Enterprise and Individual), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027," the market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created a sense of panic across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across majority of the countries are taking in strict actions to control the spread of the disease. Despite the impact of coronavirus outbreak on several businesses, it is likely to have a minimal impact on the Linux-OS vendors across the world. The market will witness quick recovery in the post-coronavirus outbreak era.

The Linux OS Market report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.





Linux operating systems are used in several applications by major companies across the world. They are used to develop several coding languages and build embedded systems on a large scale. The increasing adoption of cloud platforms in Linux-based OS will allow applications across diverse industry verticals. The ease of availability of cloud platforms as well open-source codes over the internet will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall Linux Operating System Market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies operating across the world will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing investment in the adoption of cloud-based applications derived through Linux OS will contribute to the growing demand for the product across the world. Moreover, the use of Linux-OS by major companies such as Facebook will create several opportunities for market growth.

Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The Linux OS Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. In December 2017, ClearCenter announced that it has completed the acquisition of Minebox IT Services. Through this acquisition, the company will look to enhance ClearOS. ClearCenter will look to capitalize on Minebox's blockchain based decentralized platform with the ClearOs. This acquisition will help the companies offer improved customer services, by providing enhanced Linux-OS platforms across the world. ClearCenter's acquisition of Minebox will not just help the company grow but will also have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Account for the Largest Share; Increasing Investment in Cloud Platforms Will Aid Growth

The Linux Operating System Market report analyzes ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Linux Operating System Market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in the United States will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in 2018 was worth USD 675.5 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit a considerable CAGR in the coming years driven by the growing efforts to integrate the use of Linux-OS in desktop systems in several countries across Europe.





List of companies profiled in the Linux Operating System Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US)

Arch Linux

Canonical Ltd. (United Kingdom)

ClearCenter (US)

Debian (US)

Elementary, Inc. (US)

Slackware Linux Project(US)

IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.) (US)

Zorin Group (Ireland)

MontaVista Software, LLC (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Plesk International GmbH (SolvasVM) (Switzerland)

SUSE Group (Germany)

Industry Developments:

December 2019: Elementary, Inc. announced the launch of Elementary OS 5.1 Hera linux distribution with the aim of providing more refined end-user experience, and improved productivity for new users.





