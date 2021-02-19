Adult read about a million dollar treasure hunt is played takes readers to many unusual places to collect clues

OCONTO, Wis., Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Donald R. Richter announces his return to the publishing scene with the release of his sixth book titled, "Deadly Treasure Hunt" (published by Xlibris) in which three teams go on a treasure hunt, collect clues and whoever gets to the end first, wins.

In the back room of a Las Vegas casino, a few guys were bored and wanted to bet on a game. Three teams participate namely the Odin, the Intelligentsia (aka Intels) and team three. The game is not really fixed, but the clues are placed in interesting places. The rules of the game are simple. The team needs to find the clue, and the clues lead to monuments, it takes five keys to be turned at once, to open a monument to get a payout. The teams cannot work together, and cheating is allowed. The contest takes place within 200 miles of a small town of Wausau, Wisconsin and goes into the upper Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota and takes readers on a journey to some weird and beautiful places.

"I took a bunch of dirty jokes, and woven them into the story. I had to bring a young boy into it for the Little Johnny jokes, a blonde for the blonde jokes, a priest, I add and subtract contestants, to bring in different jokes so some get hurt and cannot play, like getting mauled by a tiger, breaking legs, things like that. But I keep the main players. Some jokes can get pretty blue and some are downright nasty, that is why this is an adult book," Richter says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from his writing of the book, Richter answers, "That they can learn some new jokes, lots of new places and how relationships can develop. I hope they enjoy the story." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/809978-deadly-treasure-hunt

"Deadly Treasure Hunt"

By Donald R. Richter

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 416 pages | ISBN 9781796089387

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 416 pages | ISBN 9781796089370

E-Book | 416 pages | ISBN 9781796089363

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Donald R. Richter who just retired from factory who is trying his hand at writing. He has worked for 29 years, making fire extinguishers. He wakes up early in the morning and on the weekend, he writes to keep quiet while his wife is asleep. He has three daughters. He goes fishing, hunting and vacationing. He lives in a small town north of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

