A tragic, stormy night brought two people together and marked a soul-searching journey that ended in eventual happiness

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eleanor Riley enjoys the benefits of a spiritual nurturing environment since surrendering her life to God at an early age. Her latest novel titled "Out Of Evil" (published by Trafford Publishing) brings together a significant message from her pen on events that have special relevance today as to the mighty workings of God in human lives. It is about a young girl moving from uncertainty, loneliness and forethought that she could be facing an unfortunate life designed for failure but turned around for a life of fulfillment, love and happiness.

Rose Alexander who grew up in a large community but lived a sheltered life. What is outstanding about her is that she is passionate for clean relationships, good moral Christian-living with a high regard for decency, a passionate love for God, marriage and family. She found true love from a stranger on a rainy spring night in Boca Raton, Florida. Her desire to walk down the long aisle of St. Paul's Cathedral someday helped elevate her hopes and objective in spite of the hurdles she had to surmount.

Peter Swazi is a pilot who met Rose under tragic circumstances, and seemed to be just the man Rose dreamt would be in her life. Through many dangers, toils and snares their relationship evolved into a life of danger, disappointments and eventual happiness as their love and faith overcame all obstacles. Both Rose and Peter recognized that God is the center of their lives and seeks to abide in his will until their love and devotion for each other came into full bloom.

"We have been faced with too many sad stories, both in the news and our neighbors. This novel is an escape to a breath of fresh air," Riley says. "Now more than ever, people want to know that there can be hope and love at the end of a struggle. God will carry our desires, needs and aspirations in His hands until He sees that we are ready." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000586315

"Out Of Evil"

By Eleanor Riley

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781698704852

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 180 pages | ISBN 9781698704869

E-Book | 180 pages | ISBN 9781698704845

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Eleanor Riley is the second of nine children born in Jamaica, West Indies. She is the wife of Apostle Cecil G. Riley and mother of Elizabeth and Esther. She is the author of "Rungs On My Ladder," a compelling memoir of faith. She is also an international recording gospel artist with 12 dynamic CDs. She holds a bachelor's degree in theology and musicology. She enjoys the benefits of a spiritual nurturing environment since surrendering her life to the Lord at an early age.

