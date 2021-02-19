Keith M. Melton launches a new press campaign for his 2013 historical fiction 'Captain Cobbler'

LINCOLN, England, Feb. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One day while reading, author Keith M. Melton saw reference to a rebellion in Lincolnshire, England, during Tudor times. It seemed the action was started by commoner called Nicholas Melton. Intrigued that this fellow might be an ancestor, the author `adopted Nicholas into his family` and delved deeply into the background of the rebellion. "Captain Cobbler: The Lincolnshire Uprising, 1536" (published by iUniverse) presents his findings and the full story of this unassuming shoemaker.

It is 1536 and the kingdom of Henry Vlll is in turmoil with Ann Boleyn having just been executed and the king hastily marrying his third wife and, at the same time, Henry`s chancellor, Lord Cromwell, is dissolving the monasteries, trampling religious traditions and unsettling the community. Rumors are circulating that Cromwell is about to steal the church silverware as well, much of it donated by community efforts over the years. Nicholas Melton, a shoemaker at the heart of such a community in a well-off market town of Louth in Lincolnshire, inspires his friends to protect the church treasures — and his actions unexpectedly develop into a full-blown rebellion against the king, earning Nicholas the respect of common people throughout the land and the unusual title of "Captain Cobbler."

"Captain Cobbler: The Lincolnshire Uprising, 1536" tells a David and Goliath type of story where a commoner challenges a king for the betterment of the ordinary folk. Here, readers get a glimpse of life during the Tudor dynasty, especially the life and times of Henry VIII. They will also see why religion and community played such a large role in the populaces' life.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Melton responds, "The enjoyment of a real story and a better understanding of the effects upon the population of England of King Henry`s selfish and misogynistic life as an all-powerful monarch, caring nothing for his subjects. Also the fact that passionate individuals can make a difference by standing up to tyranny (even if, in this case, tyranny eventually won the day - it was a close run thing - and they didn`t know how easily they could have won if they had just carried on marching south!)."

"Captain Cobbler: The Lincolnshire Uprising, 1536"

By Keith M. Melton

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 630 pages | ISBN 9781475997798

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 630 pages | ISBN 9781475997781

E-Book | 630 pages | ISBN 9781475997804

About the Author

Keith M. Melton was born and brought up in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, England. He attended UMIST in Manchester, where he studied mathematics and management sciences. He was founding Director of the Institute for Sustainable Development in Business at Nottingham Trent University, where he advised businesses on environmental issues. Currently, he is the Chair of the Green Liberal Democrats. Melton divides his time between homes in Brazil and England with his Brazilian-born wife, Fatima. More information can be found at www.captaincobbler.com .

