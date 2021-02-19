POSTD Merchant Banque Appoints New Senior Manager

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC:PMBY) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jon Masli as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company.



Mr. Masli has been a senior corporate advisor in the capital markets since 1990. His specialties include corporate equity and bond funding, business development, and Mergers & Acquisition via go public and Strategic Partnerships. He is an Indonesian citizen that has resided in Southern California as a permanent resident and green card holder since 2013 and travels frequently to Indonesia to maintain many of his corporate advisory roles.

He has accomplished many professional achievements in his 30 years of corporate experience. He assisted in successfully listing 13 companies on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, and his entrepreneurship and business acumen enabled him to establish a human resource recruitment service back in 1993. A family-owned business, PT. Prismas Jamintara, is now known as one of the top 5 leading Indonesia human capital management companies. It has served more than 60 blue chip multinational companies nationally, and in 16 major Indonesian cities that outsource more than 8000 employees.

Balancing his decades of extensive commercial professional experience, Mr. Masli has also been active in serving in leadership roles with various non-profit organizations such as the Head of the Committee for NAFTA (North America Trade Agreement) a unit of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce & Industry or KADIN since 2015.

Mr. Masli was educated in the United States. He obtained his MBA in Banking and Finance from Golden Gate University in San Francisco and Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Hiram College in Ohio. While working to support his way through college, he received a full scholarship as a player for Hiram College's Varsity soccer team.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PMB) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to their needs.

The company can be found at: https://www.postdmerchantbanque.com

For more information please contact: inquiries@postdmerchantbanque.com PH (860) 822-5794

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13a583f0-52b0-4bcf-8c1e-512f23d29765



