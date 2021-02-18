SBA to Host Black History Month Live Online Panel February 25

Washington, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: SBA Black History Month Online Panel: Recognizing the Resilience, Grit and Tenacity of America's African American Small Business Heroes

The U.S. Small Business Administration will host a live online panel session in celebration of Black History Month for a discussion on economic recovery with Black-owned small business owners

from a variety of sectors that have used SBA resources to pivot during the pandemic and utilized SBA's critical financial lifelines.

Learn more about the available resources to help small businesses recover and how to connect with SBA Resource Partners, lenders and organizations that can help businesses rebuild.



WHEN: Thursday, February 25, 2021

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

WHO : Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03), Congressional Black Caucus member

Victor Parker, Deputy Associate Administrator, SBA Office of Field Operations

Tisa Clark, JD Clark Professional

Diana Lewis Jackson, President and CEO, Action Facilities Management, Inc.

Necole Parker, Principal/CEO, The ELOCEN Group, LLC

Timothy Porter, Owner, Appddiction Studio, LLC

HOW : Registration is required. Click here to register or visit:

https://sbablackhistorymonth.eventbrite.com

SOCIAL: @SBAgov . The event hashtag is #BlackHistoryMonth. This event will be recorded.

