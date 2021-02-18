Market Overview

MannKind Corporation to Participate in 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00 pm (ET). Interested parties can access a link to the webcast from the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://www.mannkindcorp.com. The webcast replay will remain available for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company's first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. MannKind is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, and has a state-of-the art manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. For further information, visit www.mannkindcorp.com.

Company Contact:
818-661-5000
ir@mannkindcorp.com


