Zoom Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Since 2019 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether certain officers and/or directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZM) breached their fiduciary duties to Zoom and the Company's shareholders.

The breach of fiduciary duties investigation concerns, among other things, whether certain officers and/or directors of Zoom made false and/or misleading statements about the Company's business, operational and compliance policies regarding, for example, the level of security protecting Zoom's video conferencing services.

If you have held Zoom stock continuously since 2019 and wish to discuss Kehoe Law Firm's investigation or have questions about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

 


Primary Logo

