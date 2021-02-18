Canadian General Investments, Limited Declares Dividend on Series 4 Preference Shares

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI) has declared a quarterly dividend on its Series 4 preference shares.



A cash dividend of $0.23438 per share is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of the Company's 3.75% Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preference Shares, Series 4 of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jonathan A. Morgan

President & CEO

Phone: (416) 366-2931

Fax: (416) 366-2729

e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com

website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca



