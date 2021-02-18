Informa Markets SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America Announces Call for Speaker Applications

PHOENIX, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America has announced speaker applications are now being accepted for the fall show, October 25-28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, as well as complementary digital offerings hosted on SupplySide Network 365. Submissions for the hybrid conference event are due by the early deadline of February 26 and no later than March 12. Entries should provide valuable content on current trends, market opportunities, research, science, regulatory challenges and more.



SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America brings together ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, food and beverage, personal care and sports nutrition industries. The SupplySide Education Program, in person and online, serves as a resource to consumer product manufacturers who create, formulate, and market finished products in the health and nutrition industry.

The SupplySide West Content Team has provided a list of suggested topics online including Immune Health, Hemp/CBD, Plant-Based Nutrition, Sports Nutrition and Supply Chain Security among many others. Industry members are encouraged to submit another topic of their choice provided that it is educational and non-promotional in nature. Speakers may submit session ideas for in-person, online only, small group breakout sessions or panel discussions.

"We're excited to be exploring the content partnerships for our 2021 SupplySide West show as well as our complementary digital offerings," said Sandy Almendarez, content director, Informa Markets. "We're looking for speakers and topics that address the current, real business needs of dietary supplement, and healthy food and beverage businesses as they create products that serve a wide audience base."

To submit a proposal visit: supplysidewest.com. Applicants may visit the FAQ page for answers to commonly asked questions. Each interested party must submit an online submission during the call-for-speakers entry period, after which all proposals will be evaluated by the SupplySide content team. Sessions and speakers are selected based on several criteria including industry relevance, speaker qualifications, originality and audience demand.

For more information about SupplySide West 2021, visit: supplysidewest.com. For more information about SupplySide Network 365, visit: supplyside365.com. Updates and ongoing conversations can also be found on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About SupplySide Network 365:

SupplySide Network 365 empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America 2021 will utilize a hybrid structure (digital & in-person) with SupplySide Network 365 at the forefront. This new for 2020 platform will enable members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insight virtual events.



About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.





