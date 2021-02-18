Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. Names Will Goetz as Vice President of Corporate Development

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Consulting Associates, Inc. (PCA), a leading provider of maintenance, reliability, storeroom and asset management solutions, today announced that Will Goetz will be joining the firm as Vice President of Corporate Development. In that capacity, he will oversee the company's marketing efforts and work with the executive team to plan and implement strategy.

"Will's experience building reliability consulting businesses at MRG and Emerson is a great asset for us," said PCA President and CEO Dick DeFazio. "His expertise in digital transformation is a welcome addition to our deep bench of proven reliability professionals with extensive strategic and operational knowledge."

A proven executive and consultant with operational expertise, Goetz has leveraged his more than 30 years' experience to create competitive advantage for his clients. A strong voice of the customer advocate, Goetz has consistently focused on key customer challenges. Most recently, his JumpStart methodology, an analytics-led approach, accelerated digital transformations using pilot projects to provide business justification for IIoT investments.

"While IIoT and digital transformation make headlines today, culture change has always been the most pervasive and challenging obstacle to reliability performance improvement," Goetz explained. "I'm excited about joining PCA because I believe they have the leadership skills and experience to help clients achieve sustainable improvements in reliability, resulting in increased safety and availability and lower maintenance costs."

Pushing the Envelope with Thought Leadership

Goetz is sought after as a subject matter expert with deep expertise in reliability improvement, digital transformation and enterprise-wide collaboration designed to increase production. He contributed strategic commentary to "Guiding Principles for Digital Transformation" at the Emerson Global Users Exchange in 2019. In addition, he served as key presenter in the webinar, "Navigating Your Digital Transformation: Guiding Principles Required to Reach Your Destination." A noted author, Goetz has been published in Chemical Processing, Pharmaceutical Technology and Plant Engineering. These articles provided strategic and practical advice about how companies should best prepare their people and processes to take advantage of exciting technology developments like IIoT.

An alumnus of the University of Massachusetts, Goetz holds a BA in Economics and a MS in Quantitative Methods.

