Proactive news headlines including Loop Insights, Numinus Wellness, FansUnite Entertainment and Globex Mining Enterprises

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2021 11:45am   Comments
New York, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) completes acquisition of intellectual property assets of Digital2Go Medial Networks, also known as Locally click here


 - Empower Clinics' Inc (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (FRA:8EC) KAI Medical Laboratory accurately detects UK, South African coronavirus variants with PCR tests click here


 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd (TSE:NSR) (OTCQX:NSRXF) (FRA:IRLB) reports revenue and income rise last year as it eyes strong cash flow generation for 2021 click here


 - Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) commends Canadian government vote to legalize single-event sports betting click here


 - Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (OTC:LKYSF) (FRA:LR23) trial for MDMA-assisted therapy is in pre-implementation stage click here


 - GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) (OTCQB:GVXXF) (FRA:7GU) releases updated prefeasibility study on Madeouela, highlighting lower costs and financing potential click here

 - FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) cheers advancing legislation to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada click here


 - Real Luck Group Group Ltd (CVE:LUCK) (OTC:LCKKF) CEO cheers House passage of bill that would legalize single-event sports betting in Canada click here


 - Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) launches specialized candidate curation service called Scouted by Recruiter.com click here


 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) spotlights new silver, gold, lead zinc discovery on the Silver City project optioned from it by Excellon Resources click here


- Alternus Energy Group PLC (OTC:ALTN) announces acquisition of KKSOL and its 557 kWp operational rooftop solar PV power plant located in Acona, Italy click here


- Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) (OTC:FGLDF) intersects high-grade, visible gold at its Central Canada gold mine project in Ontario click here


- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) teams with lighting leader Signify to reduce latency for Vuzix Smart Glasses in areas where radio-based devices have poor connectivity click here


 - HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK) joins the athenahealth Inc Marketplace with its 120,000-provider network in new partnership click here


 

