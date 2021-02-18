ThreeD Capital Completes $375,000 Investment Into Intellabridge Technology Corporation

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. ("ThreeD" or the "Company") (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $375,000 investment in Intellabridge Technology Corporation ("Intellabridge") (CSE:INTL) (OTC:CRBTF) (FSE: 98AA) a blockchain technology company focused on developing decentralized finance technology solutions.



The Company has acquired 2,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $375,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Intellabridge (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), exercisable at a price of $0.45 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire two (2) years from the date of issuance.

Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman & CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to join Intellabridge's Advisory Board.

"DeFi technologies provide peer-to-peer financial transactions without a middle entity such as a bank. Blockchains allow this to be done in transparent and trustless manner. Intellabridge is simplifying the process by which the average person can get exposure to DeFi and the high interest rates accompanied in yield finance to protect individuals against purchasing power erosion by inflation. Our investment in Intellabridge perfectly aligns with our vertical of and belief in blockchain and other decentralized technologies. I am very excited to join the Advisory Board and work with Intellabridge management," said Sheldon Inwentash.

"We are very pleased to have Sheldon join our Advisory Board, with his experience at the intersection of blockchain, financial technologies and public markets. In particular, as we continue to build out our Advisory Board we welcome the support of ThreeD Capital. This represents an important step for Intellabridge as we continue to build relationships with strategic partners and investors," explained Intellabridge CEO, John Eagleton.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation is a venture builder investing in blockchain technologies with a focus on fintech and decentralized financial ("DeFi") solutions. Intellabridge is dedicated to bringing decentralized financial solutions to market, leveraging their team's experience in blockchain and DeFi to identify the next disruptions in financial technology, and scale Intellabridge's products to generate returns for the company's shareholders. For more information, visit www.intellabridge.com.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD's investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

