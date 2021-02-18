Wearable Music Startup Mictic Names James Mormile as Advisor

Los Angeles, CA | Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mictic AG CEO Mershad Javan announced that music industry veteran James Mormile has been named to its Advisory Board. He joins as the Swiss startup opens a Los Angeles office and prepares for the product launch of its wearable devices in Q3. The areas Mormile will be most active include Mictic's artist ambassador program and licensing opportunities as well as the tech side.

"James is a huge addition to our team," said Mershad Javan, CEO of Mictic AG. "We're all musicians and producers here, but his experience at the highest levels of the music industry and with the top artists of the millennium so far takes us to a whole new level."

Mormile brings over a decade of experience working at Interscope Records, home of Lady Gaga, U2, No Doubt and Eminem. He broke major artists and guided careers, most notably with the spectacular rise of OneRepublic.

"I am very excited to join the Mictic team," said Mormile. "Mershad and I have been friends and colleagues for over 15 years and I have always respected his artistry and leadership. I am very much looking forward to seeing how artists from all genres explore this tech and incorporate it into creation and performance."

Mictic will release its wristbands with a dozen musical instruments (guitar, piano, cello, etc) and soundscapes (Hip hop, Trap, EDM, etc) as well as some "play mode" sounds (robot, zoo, etc). The wristbands turn users' arm movements into sounds that play via Bluetooth on smart devices. New instruments and soundscapes will become available for upload frequently, and collaboration software is being developed as well. Mictic also works as a MIDI controller.

