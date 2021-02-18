Market Overview

Commercial National Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 18, 2021 6:00am
ITHACA, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021.   Based on a recent closing price of $9.55 per share, the annualized dividend yield is 5.86%.

Contact:
Kevin Twardy
CFO and COO
(989) 875-5528


