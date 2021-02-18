Hasura Announces Schedule for Third Annual GraphQL Asia Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hasura, the data access infrastructure company, today announced the schedule for the Third Annual GraphQL Asia Conference, a free virtual conference taking place February 24 - 25 that will have talks in Mandarin, Japanese and Vietnamese in addition to English. The conference will feature engineers from every part of the continent and share how they are pushing GraphQL to its limits: https://graphql.asia.



GraphQL is an open source data query and manipulation specification released in 2015 by Facebook. It is being used in organizations of all sizes today and ushered in speedier delivery cycles, increased developer productivity and enabled modern application development.

The GraphQL Asia Conference will kick off with Dan Schafer, co-creator of GraphQL and director of engineering at Facebook, and Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO of Hasura, talking about the state of GraphQL. The conference will also feature speakers from Atlassian, Draftbit, Outpace, Pratilipi, Red Hat, SAP, SeMI Technologies, Tesco, Tokopedia, Vox Media, WASD and YugaByte.

The conference will feature five workshops for both beginners to GraphQL as well as advanced practitioners:

Introduction to Hasura

GraphQL in the JAMStack

Server-Side Authentication in GraphQL

Typesafe GraphQL Apps with Typescript

GraphQL on SQL Server with Hasura



"Asia is home to companies that see some of the highest scale, and this results in a variety of unique and compelling use cases. Many of these companies have begun to explore or adopt GraphQL within their organization and are seeing benefits not only with developer productivity but also solving unique challenges that come with scaling," said Rajoshi Ghosh, co-founder of Hasura. "We're very excited that the GraphQL Asia conference is an opportunity to highlight some of these stories."

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura's range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



