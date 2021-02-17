Market Overview

Lincoln Electric Board Declares Dividend

Globe Newswire  
February 17, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:LECO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, payable April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys.  Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.  For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company's website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.


Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

