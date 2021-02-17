Date Change for Earnings Press Release and Conference Call
UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com
Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2020
Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer
Press Release
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 (after market)
Conference Call
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
4:30 p.m. ET
* Webcast of Conference Call *
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast
U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad
Conference ID
1799103
Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, February 27, 2021
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406
The Company has changed the date of the earnings press release and conference call to coincide with the release of the Company's Form 10-K and completion of the external audit.
For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Business Outreach, 616-365-1555