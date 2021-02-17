Military Shelter Market Size to Gain Traction by 2028; Rising Defense Budget in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military shelter market size is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, "Military Shelter Market, 2021-2028." The report further mentions that the increasing demand for military shelters across critical missions and the rising intrusion activities along the borders are expected to boost the market's demand during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, China undertook fresh deployment of troops and increased the supply of heavy equipment across Pangong Tso. The move is being witnessed at China's move to strengthen the 1,597 km LAC in Ladakh. Such initiatives by government agencies are expected to boost the demand for the product worldwide.

The drastic effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. The lockdown imposed by the government agencies has led to several industries facing halted industrial operations. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Military Shelter Market are:

HDT Global (The U.S.)

Alaska Structures, Inc. (The U.S.)

Nordic Shelter (Norway)

Utilis S.A.S. (France)

General Dynamics Corporation (The U.S.)

AAR (The U.S.)

M.Schall GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group (The U.K)

Gillard SAS (France)

Big Top Manufacturing (The U.S.)

Among others





Key Market Segmentation:

We have bifurcated the global market for military shelters based on type, material, application and region. Based on type, the market is segregated into expandable, personnel, vehicle-mounted, command posting, container, and others. On the basis of material, the market is divided into composites and others. Moreover, based on application, the market is segmented into military and homeland security. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





What does the Report Include?

The global market for military shelter report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





KEY DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Intrusion along Borders to Propel Demand

The rising number of enemy intrusion along the border areas is propelling the defense agencies to increase the number of patrols to avert major threats by terrorist activities. This is expected to boost the adoption of military shelters for the safety of the troops deployed. Moreover, increasing focus on upgrading military services to combat critical missions is expected to bode well for the global military shelter market growth during the forecast period.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Spending on Defense Sector in North America to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the largest global military shelter share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing spending on defense R&D that will favor the demand for advanced military shelters in the region.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the rising defense expenditure and the increasing military forces in countries such as China, India, and South Korea between 2021 and 2028.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Contract Signing by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolio and Boost Sales Revenue

The global market for military shelter comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain their presence by signing strategic contracts with government agencies and private companies. Moreover, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and facility expansion that will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Industry Development:

November 2019 - UTS Systems secured a four-year contract worth USD 200 million offered by the Defense Logistics Agency. As per the contract, UTS will supply commercial shelters to U.S. military branches.





