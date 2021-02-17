Graybug Vision to Participate in SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced that Fred Guerard, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Graybug Vision, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Events & Presentations page of the Investors and Media section of Graybug's website at https://investors.graybug.vision/news-events/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for six months and potentially longer, improving disease management, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug's lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of the pan-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, sunitinib malate, targeting a six-month or longer dosing regimen, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic blocker prodrug, for primary open-angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

