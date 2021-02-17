Bendheim Launches New Virtual AIA Continuing Education Program for Architects

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim's new AIA continuing education program, titled "Case Studies: Facade Projects Shaping Parking Design Today," reviews ten built projects to explore new facade technologies that improve the design process and outcomes for parking garage designers, developers, owners, and users. The program will launch virtually on March 23, and will be available on-demand following the live webinar. Participating architects will earn 1 AIA HSW Learning Unit.

According to Said Elieh, Vice President of Systems and Innovation for Bendheim and one of the principal developers of the program, "there is very little educational information on parking design for the modern age – especially AIA credit programs – and there is even less information on new facade technologies. Architects will find our ‘case study' course format rich with ideas, as well as enjoyable."

Bendheim's new educational program is non-promotional in nature and focuses on innovative facade technologies that improve the user experience, elevate the design of parking structures, and facilitate their evolving role in the cities of tomorrow. In addition to nine short case studies, participants will fully investigate a new Chicago carpark facade to reveal the key elements of its design-assist process and the resulting high-end, yet economical, solution.

The course hones in on several aspects of Health, Safety, and Welfare (HSW), including daylighting, natural ventilation, and occupant comfort. Primary focus is on properly designed glass parking facades and how they shield structures and their occupants from the elements (rain, snow, and wind), while providing high-quality diffused daylight, improved solar shading, passive ventilation, and enhanced occupant safety through natural surveillance.

Following participation in the program, architects will be able to:

Identify glass parking facade materials and applications maximizing natural ventilation and daylight. Assess the user-experience, safety, and environmental benefits of glass parking facades. Identify design assist strategies to deliver projects on time and on budget. Explain the benefits of glass façades to owners and developers, in terms of cost, labor savings, and energy savings.

To register for the live webinar, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kio6DK_BQX-zRiGio_RJiw. To schedule on-demand face-to-face or virtual presentations with a local representative, please navigate to Bendheim's Rep Finder at https://bendheim.com/professional/find-a-rep/.

Bendheim offers design professionals decades of specialty glass consultative design and fabrication experience. Specifiers can collaborate with the company's team to develop a custom parking facade solution for their unique project needs. For more information, please visit www.bendheim.com/pro.

Attachments





Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com