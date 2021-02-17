Chlorooctane Market Size to Gain Momentum by 2028; Increasing Usage as Solvent in Chemical Production Boost Growth, States Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chlorooctane market size is set to gain impetus from its ever-increasing usage as a solvent for controlling worms and producing chemicals, especially for the manufacturing of organic synthesis compounds. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, "Chlorooctane Market, 2021-2028." The report further states that chlorooctane is currently experiencing high demand from a wide range of applications, such as chemical intermediates, stabilizers, pharmaceutical ingredients, and a surface-active agent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in several countries because of business shutdowns, lockdowns, and travel bans. The U.S., Germany, France, the Republic of Korea, Spain, Iran, Italy, and China are the worst-affected countries in terms of reported deaths and positive cases. As China is considered to be the major manufacturing hub, numerous companies globally are facing supply chain disruptions. We are offering authentic research reports to help you invest in vital areas accordingly.





Report Coverage-

We aim to provide the best market research solutions under one roof to help our clients choose the best strategy as per their requirements. Our syndicated or custom reports deliver accurate statistics and comprehensive analysis of revenue. The competitive landscape section contains detailed profiles of prominent players. They also include a company description, revenue, and sales generated in the chlorooctane business.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/chlorooctane-market-103677





Key Segmentation-

Our analysts have segregated the market on the basis of type, application, and type, Based on type, it is divided into purity 99% and purity 98%. By application, it is fragmented into chemical intermediate, stabilizer, pharmaceutical ingredient, surface active agent, and others.





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth

Chlorooctane is experiencing high demand from the pharmaceutical industry across the globe. The chemical is utilized for controlling worms in the field of medicine. At times, it is also blended with other chemicals to develop numerous medicinal drugs. In addition to that, numerous organizations are nowadays trying to create novel methods to synthesize chlorooctane to prevent pollution. However, the hazardous nature of this chemical may hinder the chlorooctane market growth in the upcoming years.





Regional Insights-

Increasing Usage as Pharmaceutical Ingredients to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase considerable growth throughout the forthcoming years because of the increasing demand for chlorooctane to act as a pharmaceutical ingredient. China is likely to be the major growth contributor. On the other hand, Europe would exhibit steady growth backed by the usage of chlorooctane as a surface-active agent. In North America, the high demand from stabilizer application is set to propel growth.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/chlorooctane-market-103677





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration & Acquisition Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

Reputed firms operating in the global market are adopting various strategies, such as collaborations, acquisitions, new product launches, and contracts to gain a competitive edge. These organic and inorganic strategies would help them to provide effective client satisfaction and high-performance goods.





List of the renowned chlorooctane manufacturers present in the global market:

CABB Group GmbH

MOLBASE, TCI (Shanghai) Development Co. Ltd.

Restek Corporation

ChemSrc

NINGBO INNO PHARMCHEM CO. LTD.

HiMedia Laboratories

Neogen Chemical Limited

Jinan Finer Chemical Co. Ltd.

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

Other key market players





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/chlorooctane-market-103677





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



