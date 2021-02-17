Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ObsEva to Present at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 17, 2021 1:00am   Comments
Share:

 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – February 17, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will be participating in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

 

Details on the presentation can be found below.

 

Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Time:8:40 AM ET

Webcast:Click Here

 

The presentation and archived webcast will also be accessible under "Events Calendar" in the investors section of ObsEva's website.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact
Shauna Dillon
Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact
Joyce Allaire
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 (617)-435-6602

 

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com