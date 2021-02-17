EHang (EH) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) ("EHang" or "the Company").



On February 16, 2021, Wolfpack Research ("Wolfpack ") published a report entitled " EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn." wherein Wolfpack detailed a series of alarming red flags about EHang.

Specifically, Wolfpack, in its report summary, stated, "We conclude that EH's relationship with its primary purported customer is a sham. Government records and credit reports show that EH's major customer is Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co.", further stating. "We have gathered extensive evidence including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH's various facilities, as well as Kunxiang's offices which lead us to believe that Kunxiang signed sham sales contracts to benefit its investment stock price in EH."

Following this news, the Company's stock price fell 62.69% on February 16, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an EHang shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

