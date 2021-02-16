Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 16, 2021 5:34pm   Comments
Share:

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) ("GenMark" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference.

GenMark's management team is scheduled to present in a virtual setting on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com

ABOUT GENMARK
GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark's ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit genmarkdx.com

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5404
ir@genmarkdx.com



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com