Applied Optoelectronics to Present at the Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

February 16, 2021
SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company's participation in the following investor conference:

Event:   Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference
Date:   Monday, March 1st, 2021
Presentation Time:   10:50 a.m. Eastern time / 9:50 a.m. Central time
Presenter:   Stefan Murry, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at investors.ao-inc.com.

About Applied Optoelectronics:

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1-212-871-3927                
ir@ao-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417                
ir@ao-inc.com


