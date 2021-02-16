Resonant Appoints New Technical Thought Leaders to Advisory Board and Creates Technical Committee

Technical Committee Formed to Advance Adoption and Development of XBAR® Technologies in 5G, Wi-Fi and Other Growth Markets



Company Appoints Larry Larson, PhD, Jianming Jin, PhD, and Gabriel Rebeiz, PhD, to Newly Formed Committee

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform and designed to connect People and Things, today announced the formation of a Technical Committee to its Advisory Board to advance XBAR® adoption and development efforts, concurrent with the appointment of notable leading technical thought leaders to the committee.

In addition to the new Technical Committee, Resonant maintains an industry-leading Advisory Board with members with over 250 years of significant industry experience from renowned companies such as Apple, Broadcom, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Skyworks, STI, Qorvo, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Yahoo!.

The Company will broaden its advisory leadership team by forming a Technical Advisory Committee that will focus on expanding the Company's intellectual property portfolio and capitalizing on the unique market position of the company's XBAR® technology. The appointees include Larry Larson, PhD, the Dean of Engineering at Brown University, Jianming Jin, PhD, the Y.T. Lo Endowed Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and Gabriel Rebeiz, PhD, the Wireless Communications Industry Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California San Diego, and member of the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) for his work on RF MEMS and Phased-Arrays.

For compete biographies of our advisory board and technical committee, please refer to the Company's website at https://ir.resonant.com/advisory-board.

"I am pleased to announce the expansion of our already robust advisory team to include several notable leaders in their respective fields, bringing an unparalleled level of technical leadership that will be critical as we continue to expand our intellectual property portfolio to support near-term XBAR® commercialization efforts," said George B Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. "It is truly unprecedented for a company of our size to have an advisory board and technical committee of this caliber – I look forward to working with each of them to drive sustainable, long-term value creation for our shareholders."

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications. To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com . Resonant uses its website and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company's website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for less cost and less time than traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the capabilities of our filter designs and software tools, and the contributions of members of our advisory committees. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers' ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 546-6326

RESN@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



