Stitch Fix Announces Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
February 16, 2021 8:30am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, today announced that it will release its financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended January 30, 2021 after market close on Monday, March 8, 2021 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix's financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Elizabeth Spaulding, President, and Dan Jedda, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 9716592.

A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, March 15, 2021 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 9716592. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is an online personal styling service that is reinventing the shopping experience by delivering one-to-one personalization to our clients through the combination of data science and human judgment. Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake. Since then, we've helped millions of women, men, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized selections of apparel, shoes, and accessories, curated by Stitch Fix stylists and algorithms. For more information about Stitch Fix, please visit https://www.stitchfix.com.


Contact:
David Pearce
IR@stitchfix.com

