VSBLTY AND EOS LINX PARTNER TO PROVIDE A SOLAR-POWERED SECURITY SOLUTION UTILIZING AI-DRIVEN SECURITY SOFTWARE

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY"), a leading provider of security and retail marketing technology, is partnering with EOS Linx to provide solar-powered security solutions at its deployments in the U.S. and Territories with the installation of VSBLTY's AI-driven Vector™ software. The state-of-the-art proprietary software, which includes facial detection of persons of interest, will sound a loud audio warning to any intruders, identify known subjects and send immediate alerts to company security and local law enforcement.

VSBLTY has a strong presence in retail and other venues, including "Smart City" type deployments. The firm's industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision analytics. Commenting on the new contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, "We are particularly excited to partner with EOS because providing best in class security through EOS' solar-powered platforms will greatly expand our range of deployment locations." Hutton further indicated, "Our partnership with EOS will also open the door to a new and expanding industry for our firm as we will be providing our security solutions at solar farms installed by EOS' affiliate, REA (Renewable Energy Alternatives)." Hutton announced that VSBLTY would be initially installing 15 to 20 internal and perimeter cameras with enhanced computer vision starting with a Puerto Rico solar facility, adding, "We are the first in our industry to develop computer vision AI solutions specifically for solar fields and other critical infrastructure applications."

According to Blake Snider, President of EOS, "The EOS approach is to rapidly deploy our solar platform with intelligent and innovative solutions in cost-effective ways. This approach allows us to acquire market share and evaluate solutions in a broad range of scenarios. This requires data rich solutions with advanced analytics for business intelligence. From that perspective, VSBLTY is one of the best products in our portfolio. Our agreement allows us to partner today and build specific functionality into the product roadmap to meet our aggressive expansion strategy. EOS plans to deploy 1500 locations by the end of 2022 and 5000 over the next five years."

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

cathy@chfir.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

lrosanio@vsblty.net

About VSBLTY (vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About EOS Linx (eoslinx.com)

EOS Linx offers a smart-city solution, powered by renewable energy, designed to meet the needs of a diverse audience. EOS' solar-based platform contains a variety of offerings, including digital out-of-home marketing, EV charging, security, data gathering and advanced analytics via artificial intelligence and machine learning, and connectivity including IOT, cellular and wireless.

CONTACT:

Julie Ciciarelli, 215-850-4877

juliec@eoslinx.com





LINDA ROSANIO VSBLTY, INC 609-472-0877 LROSANIO@VSBLTY.NET