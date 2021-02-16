Blokkx Ltd (YANIMED) and McCreless Enterprises LLC agree on a strategic partnership to develop further business opportunities in the US nitrile gloves market

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McCreless Enterprises LLC, a Texas-based investment company, enters into a strategic alliance with Blokkx Ltd, a fast-growing young company from Malta in the manufacturing and distribution of medical devices. McCreless Enterprises specializes in procuring protective equipment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic since early 2020 under the leadership of Caleb McCreless. With the market presence of McCreless Enterprises and Blokkx Ltd's expertise, which has been well-known in the medical devices market since 2019, the two companies combine to develop new business opportunities for the healthcare market.



Under the quality seal of internationally recognized laboratories, Blokkx Ltd has committed to the manufacturing of nitrile gloves with facilities in Vietnam and China. The manufacturing will start in February and produce over 500,000,000 nitrile gloves each month for the North American market on various production lines.

The products will be produced under the "Yanimed" brand (yanimed.com) and sold exclusively in the United States.

"Our joint venture with McCreless Enterprises LLC will make our products available to the specialty trade in America," said Sergio Raygada, CEO of the US sales division of Blokkx Ltd. "Our performance shows that even, or especially, SME's can achieve fast results in a business challenging environment."

McCreless Enterprises LLC will support Blokkx Ltd in distributing its medical product portfolio in the Americas and launching a strategic alliance to develop new products and business areas of Medical consumables.

In response to the safety, complexity, immediacy and diversity of the medical environment, medical products of the highest quality which must meet regulations.

This is one of the premises in the development of new products at Blokkx Ltd. The production facilities and the entire supply chain are subject to the highest quality controls. Sergio Raygada pointed out: "We have achieved the approval and certification for the highly regulated European market, as well as for the US market. The approval and certification processes with the FDA and the European standards are completed or about to be granted."

This strategic partnership will combine both companies' strengths and focus development resources to transfer joint experience and further enhance upcoming products' performance. The ultimate goal is to provide high-performance, next-generation medical products to meet the growing needs of this humanitarian crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a massive demand for smart healthcare. The medical and healthcare industry is at a critical stage. The alliance between Blokkx Ltd and McCreless Enterprises LLC hopes to improve healthcare quality in a rapidly developing environment.

About Blokkx Ltd

Founded in 2016, Blokkx Ltd is a global medical products provider. With innovative design and world-class quality management systems, Blokkx Ltd's industrial-grade solutions enable customers to ensure high reliability, long life and round-the-clock consistency in various markets.

About McCreless

Mccreless Enterprises LLC is a Texas based investment company with a focus on supply of personal protective equipment.

Media contact:

Blokkx Ltd.

60 Amery Street

SLM 1707 Sliema, Malta

David Sullivan

Mail: info@yanimed.com

Tel: + 44 330 02 7 02 07

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a1bbcc4-ca07-428e-a192-cc78f2369d50



