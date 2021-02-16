DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ACM Research, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) securities between March 6, 2019 to October 7, 2020 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 19, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On October 8, 2020, analyst J Capital Research ("J Capital") published a report concerning ACM, in which J Capital concluded that ACM "is a fraud, over-reporting both revenue and profit." The report cited, among other things, J Capital's visits to "sites in China, Korea, and California" and "more than 40 interviews." J Capital asserted that "[w]hat real profit the company has is apparently being siphoned off to related parties." The J Capital report concluded that ACM's revenue was overstated by 15-20% and claimed to have "evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company."

Following this news, ACM's stock price $1.09 per share, or 1.52%, to close at $70.79 per share on October 8, 2020.

The complaint, filed on December 21, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's revenue and profits had been diverted to undisclosed related parties; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its revenues and profits; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

