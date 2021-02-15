Market Overview

Stericycle to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in March

Globe Newswire  
February 15, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will participate in the J.P. Morgan 2021 Virtual Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021, with Andrew Ellis, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Ritu Narula, Vice President & Treasurer, hosting investor calls.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stericycle Investor Relations 1-847-607-2012

About Stericycle, Inc.

Stericycle, Inc., (NASDAQ:SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protects people, promotes health and safeguards the environment.  Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 17 countries worldwide with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement.  For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.


