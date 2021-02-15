Alimera Sciences to Present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) (Alimera), a leader in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmology treatments for the management of retinal diseases, announces that President and CEO Rick Eiswirth will present at the Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference, which will be held from February 16-19, 2021.



The presentation will be webcast live on February 16, 2021 at 1:00PM ET and then available for on-demand listening. The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings on February 18 and 19, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Eiswirth's presentation, which includes live Q&A, it can be accessed here.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the commercialization and development of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Alimera is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina, because these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and affect millions of people in our aging populations. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

