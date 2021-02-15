Andy Stewart to discuss infrastructure investing; more than 100 top executives from leading public, private firms slated to speak at online conference

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™ (www.evoquedcs.com), one of the world's 20 largest data center firms with presence across four continents, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andy Stewart, will be a featured speaker at KeyBanc Capital Markets' (KBCM) 16th annual "Emerging Technology Summit."

Stewart will join top executives from many of today's leading public and privately-held firms like Peloton, GitLab, Cogent Communications, Quicken, TechTarget, Databricks and many more. Stewart is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 24th, and will take part in a panel discussion on "Infrastructure Investors." He will be joined on the panel by top executives from Colony Capital, GTT Infrastructure and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. The discussion, like the rest of the conference, will be conducted virtually.

"Investors continue to be bullish on the data center sector, with analysts predicting strong double-digit growth this year. As such, it validates both the industry's long-term potential and our corporate strategy moving forward," said Andy Stewart, Evoque's Chief Executive Officer. "This growth, coupled with our focus on combining connectivity, colocation and cloud services in a hybrid IT environment to the benefit of our clients, positions Evoque for significant growth in 2021. It's a story we're proud to share with KeyBanc's conference attendees."

"By combining the perspectives of executives, like Andy Stewart, our equity research analysts and Mosaic industry leaders, KeyBanc's Emerging Technology Summit is constructed to investigate the trends and companies that will deliver outsized alpha in the technology sector over the coming years," said Terry Schallich, MD, KeyBanc's Head of Technology Investment Banking. "The resulting observations are what have made KBCM's technology conferences and events foundational for company executives, board members and investors alike."

KBCM's "Emerging Technology Summit" will center over a four-day period on timely and unique content across the technology landscape. The Summit, taking place wholly online for the second consecutive year, gathers leaders from today's most relevant technology names, taking a thematic approach toward exploring the market shifts, particularly considering the increase in digital acceleration, remote work, deglobalization, and changing consumer consumption habits.

Invited attendees will be able to meet with and hear from C-level executive management teams representing leading companies across a wide range of technologies, including Application Software and Tech-Enabled Services, Internet & New Consumer, Financial Software, and Infrastructure Software, Communications and Security. Dynamic panels and fireside chats will be paired with curated 1x1 schedules to offer a unique perspective in market shifts.

