Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development

Globe Newswire  
February 15, 2021 6:03am   Comments
Share:

Helena Nonka, global head of New business for natural resources at SGS, has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro.

Nonka (45) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim  and will join the Corporate Management Board. She will start the new position on April 1, replacing Arvid Moss, who has been acting in this newly established role since mid-2019.

Nonka is an experienced executive with a global career spanning more than 20 years in the natural resources industry, professional services, consulting, and academia.

Helena Nonka comes from a role as the Global Head of New Business for Natural Resources at Swiss based SGS. From 2007 to 2019, Nonka worked for Rio Tinto, where she held several senior commercial and leadership roles globally, including the last five years as General Manager Corporate Strategy.

Nonka holds a master's degree in political science from University of Quebec in Montreal, a master's degree in law from HEC Montreal and has worked in academia while studying towards a PhD in international relations.

Investor contact
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com