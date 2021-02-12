Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Participate in BTIG's Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2021 4:18pm   Comments
Share:

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH), a bioanalytical-based women's health company, today announced management will participate and present in the 2021 BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference taking place on February 17-19. Details for the event are below:

BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference Presentation:
Date:
Time:
Webcast:		 Thursday, February 18, 2021
9:30 am Eastern Time
https://wsw.com/webcast/btig3/awh/1583008

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.
Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient's lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVASightTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com