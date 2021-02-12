Aspira Women's Health, Inc. to Participate in BTIG's Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH), a bioanalytical-based women's health company, today announced management will participate and present in the 2021 BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference taking place on February 17-19. Details for the event are below:



BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference Presentation: Date:

Time:

Webcast: Thursday, February 18, 2021

9:30 am Eastern Time

https://wsw.com/webcast/btig3/awh/1583008



About Aspira Women's Health Inc.

Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women's health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient's lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVASightTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@lifesciadvisors.com



