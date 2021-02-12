Morris State Bancshares Announces Solid Earnings in 2020 and Increases Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ga., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morris State Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:MBLU) (the "Company"), the parent of Morris Bank, today announced net income of $17.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $3.8 million, or 27.80%, compared to net income of $13.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The company also announced diluted earnings per share of $8.30 for 2020, representing a 20.82% increase over diluted earnings per share of $6.87 for 2019. Earnings were a result of disciplined cost of funds management and strong fee income from the SBA Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, and strong mortgage production.



"We are very pleased with the financial performance of the Company in 2020. It was a year of significant change and challenges with the pandemic. Our team worked to strengthen community partnerships with our customers during the unprecedented economic conditions," said Spence Mullis, President and CEO. "We continued to create significant value for our shareholders as we grew core deposits over 37% to $896 million. Noninterest-bearing deposit growth represented $87.7 million, or 45%, of the overall core deposit growth."

The Company's total shareholders' equity increased 16.15% to $129 million as of December 31, 2020, as compared to $111 million as of December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share increased to $56.04 as of December 31, 2020, an 18.78% increase or $8.86 per share from December 31, 2019. On January 27, 2021, the board of directors approved an increase in its first quarter dividend to $0.38 per share payable on or about March 15, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of February 28, 2021.

Net interest income for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $48.8 million and $38.9 million respectively, an increase of $9.8 million, or 25.23%. With many moving parts during 2020, the net interest margin at the bank ended at 4.53% for December 31, 2020, which was equal to the December 31, 2019 level. The bank was an active participant in PPP, booking over $86 million in loans and recognizing $2.2 million in fee income during 2020. The margin's stamina was a result of diligent cost of funds management that offset moderate earning asset yield contraction. Our earning asset yield declined form 5.47% for 2019 to 5.00% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 47-basis point reduction. Our cost of funds declined from 1.02% for 2019 to 0.52% for the year ended December 31, 2020, a 50-basis point reduction. We anticipate continued pressure on the margin going forward as it will be difficult to significantly lower our cost of funds while competition for good loans will remain.

Provision for loan losses was $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Our reserve as a percentage of total loans was 1.39% when PPP loans are netted out of total loans as of December 31, 2020, versus 1.31% as of December 31, 2019. Our adversely classified coverage ratio was 8.75% as of December 31, 2020 versus 14.49% as of December 31, 2019. Our level of other real estate owned (ORE) decreased to $131 thousand as of December 31, 2020 from $384 thousand as of December 31, 2019. This level of problem assets and ORE are the lowest held by the bank in over ten years.

Noninterest expense increased 9.62%, or $2.46 million, to $28.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus $25.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Most of this increase was related to salaries and employee benefits.



Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "might," "will," "would," "could" or "intend." We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among others, the business and economic conditions; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; ability to execute on planned expansion and organic growth; credit risk and concentrations associated with the Company's loan portfolio; asset quality and loan charge-offs; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates management of the Company makes in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; impairment of investment securities, goodwill or other intangible assets; the Company's risk management strategies; increased competition; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes; and increases in capital requirements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

CONTACT:

Morris State Bancshares

Chris Bond

Chief Financial Officer

478-272-5202

MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Statement of Income December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 50,465,805 $ 43,205,235 $ 7,260,570 16.80 % Interest income on securities 4,015,455 2,885,821 1,129,634 39.14 % Income on federal funds sold 103,208 513,422 (410,214 ) -79.90 % Income on time deposits held in other banks 286,418 925,860 (639,442 ) -69.06 % Other interest and dividend income 59,919 137,457 (77,538 ) -56.41 % Total interest and dividend income 54,930,805 47,667,795 7,263,010 15.24 % Interest Expense: Deposits 5,037,818 7,963,852 $ (2,926,034 ) -36.74 % Interest on other borrowed funds 1,091,607 733,330 358,277 48.86 % Interest on federal funds purchased 72 151 (79 ) -52.32 % Total interest expense 6,129,497 8,697,333 (2,567,836 ) -29.52 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 48,801,308 38,970,462 9,830,846 25.23 % Less-provision for loan losses 3,635,000 1,650,000 1,985,000 120.30 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,166,308 37,320,462 7,845,846 21.02 % Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,951,399 2,303,415 (352,016 ) -15.28 % Other service charges, commissions and fees 1,282,853 828,467 454,386 54.85 % Gain on sale of loans 187,006 263,029 (76,023 ) -28.90 % Increase in CSV of life insurance 372,060 213,246 158,814 74.47 % Other income 366,850 401,956 (35,106 ) -8.73 % Total noninterest income 4,160,168 4,010,113 150,055 3.74 % Noninterest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,656,208 14,358,637 2,297,571 16.00 % Occupancy and equipment expenses, net 2,650,008 2,372,548 277,460 11.69 % (Gain) loss on sales and calls of securities (46,323 ) 24,471 (70,794 ) -289.30 % Loss (gain) on sales of foreclosed assets and other real estate 74,094 (270,572 ) 344,666 -127.38 % Gain on sales of premises and equipment (4,000 ) (1,000 ) (3,000 ) 300.00 % Other expenses 8,732,695 9,116,832 (384,137 ) -4.21 % Total noninterest expense 28,062,682 25,600,916 2,461,766 9.62 % Income Before Income Taxes 21,263,794 15,729,659 5,534,135 35.18 % Provision for income taxes 3,855,806 2,108,705 1,747,101 82.85 % Net Income $ 17,407,988 $ 13,620,954 $ 3,787,034 27.80 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 8.30 $ 6.87 $ 1.43 20.82 % Diluted $ 8.30 $ 6.87 $ 1.43 20.82 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidating Balance Sheet December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Change % Change (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 56,290,263 $ 77,696,887 $ (21,406,624 ) -27.55 % Federal funds sold 93,200,409 16,293,628 76,906,781 472.01 % Total cash and cash equivalents 149,490,672 93,990,515 55,500,157 59.05 % Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 350,000 1,350,000 (1,000,000 ) -74.07 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 205,427,671 124,315,098 81,112,573 65.25 % Securities held to maturity, at cost 12,730,837 4,752,384 7,978,453 167.88 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, restricted, at cost 899,700 842,900 56,800 6.74 % Loans, net of unearned income 837,333,161 738,886,405 98,446,756 13.32 % Less-allowance for loan losses (10,781,434 ) (9,716,060 ) (1,065,374 ) 10.97 % Loans, net 826,551,727 729,170,345 97,381,382 13.36 % Bank premises and equipment, net 15,348,697 15,618,198 (269,501 ) -1.73 % ROU assets for operating lease, net 641,008 519,601 121,407 23.37 % Goodwill 9,361,770 9,361,770 - 0.00 % Intangible assets, net 2,717,311 3,067,075 (349,764 ) -11.40 % Other real estate and foreclosed assets 141,255 396,486 (255,231 ) -64.37 % Accrued interest receivable 4,763,849 3,962,808 801,041 20.21 % Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,620,443 13,248,384 372,059 2.81 % Other assets 7,370,992 6,352,407 1,018,585 16.03 % Total Assets $ 1,249,415,932 $ 1,006,947,971 $ 242,467,961 24.08 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 282,746,775 $ 195,016,772 $ 87,730,003 44.99 % Interest bearing 804,440,237 682,509,497 121,930,740 17.87 % 1,087,187,012 877,526,269 209,660,743 23.89 % Other borrowed funds 28,677,477 14,483,605 14,193,872 98.00 % Lease liability for operating lease 641,008 519,601 121,407 23.37 % Accrued interest payable 269,880 537,598 (267,718 ) -49.80 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,221,471 2,455,266 766,205 31.21 % Total liabilities 1,119,996,848 895,522,339 224,474,509 25.07 % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 2,144,766 2,144,766 - 0.00 % Paid in capital surplus 39,292,064 39,292,064 - 0.00 % Retained earnings 65,858,082 55,916,996 9,941,086 17.78 % Current year earnings 17,407,988 13,620,954 3,787,034 27.80 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,381,381 1,830,484 4,550,897 248.62 % Treasury Stock, at cost 50,927 in 2020 and 46,517 shares in 2019 (1,665,197 ) (1,379,632 ) (285,565 ) 20.70 % Total shareholders' equity 129,419,084 111,425,632 17,993,452 16.15 % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,249,415,932 $ 1,006,947,971 242,467,961 24.08 %





MORRIS STATE BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Information Year Ending Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousand, except per share data) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Per Share Data Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 8.30 $ 6.87 $ 2.64 $ 1.95 $ 0.95 $ 2.50 $ 1.48 Diluted Earnings per Common Share 8.30 6.87 2.64 1.95 0.95 2.50 1.48 Dividends per Common Share 1.75 0.93 - - - 1.02 - Book Value per Common Share 61.81 53.11 61.81 51.87 49.78 46.71 53.11 Tangible Book Value per Common Share 56.04 47.18 56.04 45.91 43.62 45.18 47.18 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 2,095,633 1,997,735 2,095,185 2,058,039 1,988,231 1,840,764 2,100,395 End of Period Common Shares Outstanding 2,093,839 2,098,250 2,093,839 2,100,842 2,057,568 1,840,980 2,098,250 Annualized Performance Ratios (Bank Only) Return on Average Assets 1.78% 1.63% 2.05% 1.74% 1.51% 1.75% 1.49% Return on Average Equity 14.38% 14.56% 16.31% 14.07% 11.82% 14.46% 12.37% Equity/Assets 11.98% 11.81% 11.98% 12.48% 2.00% 11.88% 11.65% Cost of Funds 0.52% 1.03% 0.31% 0.40% 0.57% 0.84% 0.91% Net Interest Margin 4.53% 4.53% 4.44% 4.40% 4.70% 4.59% 4.41% Efficiency Ratio 51.52% 57.80% 51.45% 51.38% 50.56% 53.26% 54.88%



