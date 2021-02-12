High Tea Cannabis Co. Launches Flagship Location in Brampton, Announces Goal of Zero-Emission Delivery

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Tea Cannabis Co. ("High Tea") is excited to announce the opening of its flagship cannabis store in Brampton, Ontario and its commitment to achieving zero-emission delivery by utilizing its fleet of Tesla vehicles.



High Tea will open its doors to the public officially on February 12, 2021 with some clear market differentiators at play that will appeal to its customers.

"Prior to the pandemic, visions for High Tea included a space that moved beyond just cannabis retail but included social, experiential interactions and integrative wellness offerings that would distinguish our brand from other retailers in the space," said Paul Joo, CEO of High Tea Cannabis Co. "However, amid the pandemic, we have put these social integrations aside for the moment and will instead focus on grounding the customer experience through premium cannabis offerings, reliable delivery and curbside pickup."

While the social and interactive components may not be available at the outset, High Tea will still be setting itself apart through its unique delivery vehicles, where more than half of the fleet will be operating via Tesla cars.

"Growth in e-commerce has meant that there are more delivery vehicles on the road than ever before, and we want to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint. High Tea is committed to sustainability and our goal is to expand our availability of Tesla vehicles and achieve zero-emissions delivery for all orders in the future," said Joo.

Located inside Kennedy Square Mall, High Tea will be adding much-needed offerings to the budding community of Brampton. Today, more than 600,000 residents call Brampton home with significant population growth expected year over year. Despite this annual population growth, there are only five legal cannabis stores in this area today.

"We see great potential for High Tea to thrive in Brampton while simultaneously offering tremendous value to the community that lives there. We had very clear characteristics that we were looking for when selecting the location for our flagship store, and Brampton hit each element including a thriving population, space for opportunity and diversity," said Joo.

Effective February 12th, High Tea will offer fast and convenient delivery to Brampton, Georgetown, Milton, Mississauga, and Vaughan. To celebrate the opening of its flagship store, High Tea will offer $5 delivery to all accessible regions. Customers in these regions can now order cannabis for curbside pickup and delivery here .

This is the first location for the High Tea brand but the company is poised to open an additional fifteen stores in 2021 in Ontario.

