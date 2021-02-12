Market Overview

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces February 2021 Distribution

Globe Newswire  
February 12, 2021
TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) today announced a distribution of 8 cents per unit for the month of February. The distribution will be payable on March 5, 2021 to unitholders of record as at February 26, 2021.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 223 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.3 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 14 development properties.   To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:
Kim Lee
Vice President, Investor Relations, RioCan REIT
(416) 646-8326
klee@riocan.com


