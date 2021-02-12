Xeeva Ranked as a Leader in SoftwareReviews' 2021 Strategic Sourcing Data Quadrant Report

SOUTHFIELD, MI, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeeva, Inc., the intelligent and innovative solutions provider for indirect spend management, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the 2021 Strategic Sourcing Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group.

The rankings are based on an in-depth analysis of reviews from real end-users that assess vendors' product features, capabilities, and emotional sentiment. The report is designed as a buyer's guide to help prospective purchasers make better decisions by leveraging user experiences.

Xeeva was named a leader for its strong capabilities that included breadth of features, quality of features, and ease of customization reported by its users. Xeeva was also ranked as a champion in the SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint report with a 100% plan to renew and an 87% likeliness to recommend reported by their users.

David Piazza, President of SoftwareReviews, explained that "The composite score captures how a vendor has performed across key indicators such as product functionality, vendor performance, and the relationship with their customers, what we call the Emotional Footprint. A strong showing with this metric demonstrates a product that not only delivers value for their customers but is also a partner that people want to work with."

"We are thrilled to be named a leader in the Strategic Sourcing Data Quadrant," stated Nina Vellayan, CEO and President of Xeeva. "We are continuously working on improving our software, and I am proud to be hearing such positive feedback from our loyal customers. We plan to continue to provide superior value for our users and to help them realize savings and reduce costs while having full visibility throughout the entire source-to-pay process."

The spend management software company offers data cleansing, enrichment, and categorization with its Spend Analytics, Sourcing, and Procure-to-Pay solutions that help organizations gain actionable insights, control spend, and ensure compliance. Its data-driven solutions stand out for its XVA Platform and AI technology that receive and process its internal database of over 40 million items and more than 700,000 suppliers that grow from each dataset. With its unique approach to data, Xeeva takes the insights surfaced in its Spend Analytics application and integrates those opportunities into its Sourcing application for savings realization.

Click here to download SoftwareReviews' full report and learn more about Xeeva's strong capabilities in the strategic sourcing space.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and consulting firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About Xeeva

Xeeva is the leader in indirect spend management solutions that optimize the entire procurement process. From delivering unparalleled data quality and completeness to intelligent guided buying for managing complex procurement operations, take advantage of Xeeva's unique combination of AI-powered technology, industry insights, and domain expertise to maximize your procurement efficiency and savings. Xeeva transforms indirect spend management with best practices around spend analytics, data enrichment, sourcing, and procure-to-pay solutions that drive better, more strategic decision-making and deliver real financial impact to the enterprise. For more information, visit www.xeeva.com.

