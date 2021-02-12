Cryptocurrency Market to be Driven by Increasing Adoption of e-financial Services, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryptocurrency market to gain from increasing Internet penetration worldwide. Recently Fortune Business Insights has announced a report titled, "Cryptocurrency Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Software, Services), Process (Transaction, Mining), Type (Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dashcoin), End User, and Geography Forecast till 2025." As per the report North America was leading the global cryptocurrency market in 2017. The growth witnessed is attributable to high adoption of digital currency in the region. The trend is unlikely to change and North America may lead the global cryptocurrency market through the forecast period.





The rising demand for online financial services in the region is likely to contribute the growth of the market in North America. Besides this, North America holds 27% participants, 39% of wallets, 18% transactions, and 19% of cryptocurrency paymen companies. This is a primary reason behind the high demand witnessed in the region. It also facilitates the higher adoption of cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency market in Asia pacific is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR. The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing number of cryptocurrency transactions taking place in the region. Japan is known for major investments in cryptocurrency. Rising investments cryptocurrency have resulted in the formation of new laws for legalization of cryptocurrency under financial service agency. This is a major step taken by Japan and is expected to boost the Asia Pacific cryptocurrency market.

Europe is also amongst the leading regions in the global cryptocurrency market. The growth witnessed is attributable to high adoption of e-financial services in the region. Moreover, Germany issued a statement to consider cryptocurrency as private currency without any payable taxes, unless held for a year or more. Tax and other benefits from cryptocurrency is expected to fuel the demand for cryptocurrency and increase the number of owners globally.

Adoption of e-wallets to Drive Market

"Government initiated awareness programs regarding cryptocurrency in developing and undeveloped nations are anticipated to enable growth in the global cryptocurrency market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Some of the chief factors expected to drive the global cryptocurrency market during the forecast period 2018-2025 are rising adoption of e-wallets and consumer shift towards online platforms. Additionally, cashback, promotional, and other offers on e-currency is a factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the global market.

On the contrary, requirement of a good network connection and high cost data tariff plans are a few factors that may hamper the growth in the global cryptocurrency market.

Increasing Focus on Acquisitions aimed at Leading the Global Market

Rapid technological developments taking place in e-currency and its services is a factor anticipated to propel the growth in the global cryptocurrency market. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global market are likely to propel the growth rate. For instance, Tron acquired a California based company, BitTorrent in 2018 for US$ 150 Mn. In October, 2018 a Belgian based investment firm NXMH acquired Bitstamp a crypto exchange for US$ 350 Mn. The competition among the global cryptocurrency market players is very high.





List of the Companies Profiled in the Cryptocurrency Market:

Microsoft Corporation

BitFury Group Limited

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Ripple Labs Inc.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Coinbase Ltd.

AlphaPoint Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

BitGo

BTL Group Ltd.





