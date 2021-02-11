Energy Technology Executive Elected to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Claudia Borras has been elected to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), the company announced today.



Borras is executive vice president of Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, an international energy technology company, where she leads the company's largest business segment with more than 26,000 employees and operations in 120 countries. She has served in other executive and management roles at Baker Hughes and was also previously chief commercial officer for GE Oil and Gas.

During her more than 25-year career, Borras has been actively engaged in industrial manufacturing and services and complex project environments, while successfully leading organizational transformations, growing market share and helping deliver sustainable results.

"We're pleased to welcome Maria to the Tyson Board," said Chairman John Tyson. "The addition of Maria complements our Directors' skills and knowledge, and we're confident her extensive experience in international business and complex operations will provide valuable perspectives to the leadership team."

"I'm excited to join the board and look forward to contributing to Tyson Foods' ongoing efforts to sustainably feed people in the U.S. and across the world," said Borras.

In addition to Borras and Chairman John Tyson, other board members elected today during the company's annual meeting include Les R. Baledge, Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., President & CEO Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert C. Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and former CEO Noel White.

