EverQuote to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

22nd Annual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 2:40 p.m. ET
Presenters: John Wagner, CFO & Joseph Sanborn, SVP Corporate Development & Strategy

The JMP Securities Technology Conference
Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Presenters: Jayme Mendal, CEO & John Wagner, CFO

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 9:10 a.m. ET
Presenters: Jayme Mendal, CEO & John Wagner, CFO

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote's investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote
EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Brinlea Johnson 
The Blueshirt Group
415.269.2645 
brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


