Veterinary Pain Management Market Worth USD 4.58 Billion By 2027 at 6.46% CAGR | Introduction of Effective Pet Insurance Policies to Benefit Industry Growth, Says Market Research Future (MRFR)

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Pain Management Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Global Veterinary Pain Management Market 2020 though the analysis period till 2027. By 2027, the worldwide Veterinary Pain Management Market is likely to surge at high CAGR to acquire market size of about USD 4,582.8 Mn.

The easy availability and affordability of pain management devices and products, such as; opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics, laser devices, and αlpha 2-adrenergic agonists that are applied for pain-relieving purpose in disorders, such as; musculoskeletal disorders, osteoarthritis, radiotherapy-induced pain, chemotherapy and mastitis among others; can earn considerable revenue for the market.

The increase in number of pet ownership across developing and developed regions can also benefit the market. In addition, the existence of large livestock population and increase in pet insurance are other causes that can contribute to the regional market rise in the analysis period.

Contributions of Key Players to Considerably Influence Competitive Landscape

Some of the top companies profiled in the MRFR report include:

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Norbrook Laboratories (UK)

Ceva (US)

Eltech K-Laser (Italy)

Zoetis (US)

Elanco (US)

Assisi Animal Health (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Chanelle Pharma Group (Ireland)

Merck Animal Health (US)

Vetoquinol S.A. (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

The expansion of veterinary pain management market is largely influenced by contribution of key players. MYOS CORP, an emerging company dealing in the production of advanced nutrition products for boosting muscle strength, announced the formation of veterinary advisory board. Seven prestigious leaders from academia and private practice will assist MYOS CORP through to expand the company's animal health industry. Robust initiatives taken by companies can cast positive impact on the market. INDIBA®, a leader in radiofrequency technologies, launched OKTO, which is an equipment that help in pain management by neuromodulation and metabolic stimulation of biological tissues. This illustrates that innovations and upgradation of exiting models can underpin the rise of the veterinary pain management market in the review tenure. The report discusses other important contributions of these enlisted players that can impact the market growth dynamics, amidst COVID 19 pandemic. Insights on the competitive landscape of the market can assists stakeholder make better investment decisions.

Segmental Analysis

The segment analysis of the global veterinary pain management market is done by application, product, distribution channel, and animal type.

By product type, the global market of veterinary pain management is segmented into devices and medications. The medication segment comprises opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), local anesthetics, muscle relaxants, A2-adrenergic agonists, and sedatives among others. The NSAIDs segment studies meloxicam, and etodolac among others. The opioid sub-segments analyses fentanyl, morphine, codeine, and hydromorphone among others. The local anesthetics segment study is based on bupivacaine, lidocaine, and chloroprocaine among others. The A2-adrenergic agonists-based study of the market is done by xylazine and medetomidine. The veterinary pain medications market is studied for oral, topical, and parenteral for the route of administration parameter. The device-based evaluation of the veterinary pain management market is done for electromagnetic therapy devices and laser therapy devices.

By animal-type, the global market of veterinary pain management is segmented into are livestock animals and companion animals. The market study for the companion animal segment is done by cats, horses, and dogs among others. The livestock animal-based segment analysis of the market is done by poultry, cattle, and pigs among others.

By application, the global market of veterinary pain management is segmented into are postoperative pain, joint pain, and cancer among others. Analysis of the joint pain segment is done on the basis of musculoskeletal disorders and osteoarthritis.

The distribution channel-based segments of the global veterinary pain management market are pharmacies, online pharmacies, and veterinary hospitals & clinic.

Regional Study:

North America to Earn High Returns for Global Market

In the Americas, North America following Latin America are studied in-depth for the market analysis. The market of veterinary pain management can register decent CAGR by 2027. The expansion of pet population and rise in livestock requiring a high number of veterinary practitioners in the region can support the market expansion. The surge in support from regulatory bodies, such as; American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), for boosting convenience of veterinary practices operations can support expansion of the market in the near future.

In Europe, the market veterinary pain management is studied for Italy, France, the UK, Spain, and Germany. As per MRFR study, Europe can earn considerable profit for the global market, with the UK identified to secure the largest market share of the region. The growth of the veterinary pain management market can be attribute to the presence of large population base of companion animals.

In Asia Pacific, the veterinary pain management market expansion is studied for Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and India. In Asia Pacific, the market can rise at the highest CAGR across the review period between 2020 and 2027. The expansion of veterinary sector and increase in number of private veterinary clinics centers can support expansion of the market in the near future. The growing cognizance of about government campaigns and animal welfare for pets across South Korea, and Australia can add to the regional market upsurge.

The veterinary pain management market in Middle East and Africa is expected to earn considerable profit. The upsurge of veterinary pain management market in MEA can be attributed to the presence of vet professionals and growing concern of pet adoption agencies and people towards welfare of these players.

