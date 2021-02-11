Gold'n Futures retains Red Cloud to provide Corporate Advisory Services

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE:FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has engaged Red Cloud Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (collectively referred to as "Red Cloud") to provide the company with a range of corporate advisory services.

The engagement of Red Cloud will assist with introducing the Company to a broader investor base, provide improved access to equity capital markets, and provide access to corporate advisory/investment banking services in support of any potential transaction activity.

About Red Cloud

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-registered broker dealer focused on providing unique and innovative financing alternatives, growth opportunities, and market exposure for select mining companies.

The Red Cloud team has a mix of technical and financial expertise with over 300 cumulative years of combined mining and corporate finance experience. Working as an extension of management, the Red Cloud team uses its global network of mining and capital markets professionals and extensive in-house experience in the many facets of the mining business to help companies identify sources of capital and quality actionable merger, acquisition and divestiture opportunities, and to generate and maintain important relationships with key investors.

Company Update

The Company has commissioned a 43-101 report, which will summarize the historical work performed on the Hercules property. Once the 43-101 is complete, the Company will begin compilation and tabling of the historical data in preparation for constructing a current resource block model. Structural and geological modelling of the gold zones will be an integral component of this compilation to identify domains of gold mineralization. The Company will also undertake a program of core re-sampling as past sampling intervals were not consistently extended to the shoulders of a sample or sample intervals.

To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database, including grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historic drilling of 497 holes totalling 106,931 metres. More than 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property.

Property Highlights

Direct road access and large continuous land package

o in close proximity (~70 km) to Greenstone Gold Mines Hardrock Deposit (4.2 Moz)

Host syn-volcanic Elmhirst Lake Intrusion Complex (2736 Ma)

o 13 km by 7 km with felsic metavolcanic equivalents

o complex system of predominantly granodiorite-(trondhjemite-tonalite) intrusions (GTT) with a central magnetic core of diorite/quartz diorite

o extrusive co-magmatic felsic pyroclastics form arcuate apron about Elmhirst Lake Intrusion Complex (ELIC)

Hosts > 30 gold-bearing quartz vein/stockwork zones in shears within the ELIC

Golden Mile

the jewel of the multiple vein systems

has strike length in excess of 1.6km

characterized by laminated, sheeted vein system

averages 20.2 g/t Au / 4.0 meters true thickness over a 400m length

coarse visible gold (electrum) and local gold-bearing base metal mineralization

exceptional surface gold grades

o surface channels up 32.96 g/t Au / 11.55 meters; averaging 20.2 g/t Au over an average length of 4.0 meters.



Open, high grade potential down-plunge of the Golden Mile vein system

o at shallow (50m) depths and in deeper (450m) parts of the vein system

o 5 partially outlined gold shoots over a 2.2 kilometer strike length

Gold-bearing structures coincide with

o strong regional magnetic high and low features for over 3.6 kilometers

Similar in geological environment to

o Renabie Mine (1.1 Moz) in the Missinaibi Lake Batholith (2721 Ma)

o Bourlamaque Intrusive Complex (2700 Ma), which hosted approximately 4.1 Moz Au

o IAMGOLD's Cote Lake Deposit (10Moz) in the Chester Intrusive Complex (2740 Ma)

Upside potential for brownfield development

o open structural corridor for 3.6 kilometers

o multiple gold shoots

o a strong resource factor

o excellent gold recoveries

It should be noted that results/resources on adjacent or similar properties are not necessarily indicative of what may be expected from the current program.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a consultant of the Company.

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE:FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC:GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring prospective precious metals properties with the objective of making new discoveries in established gold camps in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Theo van der Linde, Director & interim CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.



