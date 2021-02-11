Adagene Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 8,457,100 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), at public offering price of US$19.00 per ADS. The number of ADSs issued at closing included the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 1,103,100 additional ADSs from the Company. The aggregate gross proceeds from the IPO were approximately US$161 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. Each ADS represents one and one quarter (1.25) ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol "ADAG."



Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC acted as the joint bookrunners of the offering. China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited acted as co-manager of the offering.



About Adagene Inc.

Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address unmet patient needs. Its proprietary pipeline is comprised of novel immunotherapy programs. Adagene has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investors Contact:

Raymond Tam

Adagene

86-512-8777-3626

IR@adagene.com



Media Contact:

Annie Starr

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

astarr@6degreespr.com



