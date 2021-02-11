Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Misonix to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that Misonix Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

  • BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostics Tools Conference
    Dates: February 17th and 18th
    Management will host a presentation on Wednesday, February 17th at 2:00 p.m. EST
  • 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Dates: February 24th, 25th and 26th
    Management will host a fireside chat on Friday, February 26th at 8:00 a.m. EST

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. Alternatively, please contact Misonix's investor relations at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company's history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:      
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com
631-927-9113  


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com