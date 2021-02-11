Market Overview

L Brands Invites You To Listen To Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call Webcast

Globe Newswire  
February 11, 2021 10:00am   Comments
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with the L Brands (NYSE:LB) fourth quarter 2020 earnings release, which will cross the wire after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 24, you are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9:00 a.m. ET with L Brands executives.

What: L Brands Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

When: 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021

Where:

www.LB.com
How: Log on to www.LB.com or call:

  Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 946-7609 (Conference ID 6362067)
Domestic Replay Number: (800) 685-7910 (Conference ID 6362067)

International Dial-In Number: (517) 308-9411 (Conference ID 6362067)
International Replay Number: (402) 998-0962 (Conference ID 6362067)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived and made available on www.LB.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria's Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company's products are also available online at www.BathandBodyworks.com, www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.PINK.com.

For further information please contact:

Brooke Wilson
L Brands Communications
(614) 415-6042
Communications@LB.com

Amie Preston
L Brands Investor Relations
(614) 415-6704
InvestorRelations@LB.com


Primary Logo

