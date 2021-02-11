NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. Receives Reorder and Begins Production of The Oral Sanitizer Mouth Spray For Indonesian Distributor Kinerjapay Corp.

Coconut Creek, FL, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. ("NutraLife" or the "Company") (OTC:NLBS) today announced that it received a reorder and has now begun production of 87,500 units for 27 Health's Oral Sanitizer mouth spray being produced by NLBS. This is the second order after the initial order of 25,000 units that were manufactured, exported, and delivered to Kinerjapay Corp. (OTC:KPAY) for distribution throughout Indonesia back in late January.



The Company and its partners have begun distributing the product providing a convenient, travel-size, multi-functioning antiseptic, breath-freshening mouth spray for consumers to use throughout the day. We believe that mouthwash products can be effective at killing viruses, reducing the viral load within the mouth essentially supporting the reduction of virus transmissions.

The feedback from KPAY is that the product is being well received and they anticipate increased demand as they roll-out the product with plans to expand their distribution reach into other countries.

"The launch of the international version of 27 Health's Oral Shield mouth spray product has been very successful," said Joseph Frontiere, CEO of 27 Health. Kinerjapay Corp. CEO Edwin Ng stated, "We are receiving an excellent response to our initial marketing of the Oral Sanitizer, the international version of Oral Shield. We anticipate selling over 1 million bottles this year mainly in Indonesia. However, demand could be much greater."

NLBS plans to continue on its path providing various health and wellness products while adapting to the ever-changing environment. The company is also in the process of finalizing the Company's financials to bring the Company current while continuing to drive sales revenue. Over the years, the Company has developed and acquired many products, including the Company's patented derma-bug-patch insect repellent, a line of CBD products, and now a line of sanitizer products, with several other health and wellness products in development that the Company will manufacture and distribute in the very near future.

About the Company

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. operates a multifaceted life sciences company. For more than seven years, NutraLife has manufactured and distributed private label and branded nutraceutical and skincare wellness products.

