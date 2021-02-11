Report 2021 - DNA Sequencing Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecast Report

Pune, India, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, DNA Sequencing market size is projected to reach remarkable value by 2026. The rising advancements in DNA sequencing technologies is expected to enable growth of the global DNA sequencing market. The rising prevalence of various cancers and genetic diseases is expected to contribute to growth of the market.

The collaboration of Nebula Genomics with Merck KGaA is predicted to aid growth of the DNA sequencing market. For instance, Nebula Genomics announced its collaboration Merck KGaA with the goal to enhance drug discovery for lung cancer patients and offering a free high-coverage germ line and tumor whole-genome sequencing.





Increasing Partnerships And Collaborations Will Encourage Growth



The launch of Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology is predicted to contribute to the DNA sequencing market growth. For instance, Longas Technologies launched Morphoseq Long Read DNA Sequencing Technology which is designed to improve the NGS platforms by increasing effective read lengths, providing benefits of high accuracy and cost efficiency sequencing.

Furthermore, increasing applications of DNA sequencing in imaging, nanotechnology, bioinformatics, and development of effective gene therapy, for the treatment of various types of diseases are likely to drive the DNA sequencing market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing applications of DNA sequencing in pharmacogenomics will fuel demand for the development of personalized medicines. This factor will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

However, the lack of skilled professionals and low awareness about the emerging technologies in DNA sequencing in low-middle income countries is likely to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of new technology in DNA sequencing and surge inpatient population will further stimulate growth in the region. In the Middle East & Africa, growing unmet needs for the cost-effective diagnosis of various diseases is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the region.





Presence Of Key Players Will Enable Growth North America

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players in the region. The rising prevalence of various genetic disorders and growing investments by key players for the development of technological advanced DNA sequencing technology will further boost growth in North America. In Europe, rising awareness about the growing application of DNA sequencing in developing effective gene therapy is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific and Latin America, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing prevalence of various chronic disorders & cancers.





Several companies present in the global market for DNA Sequencing are striving to compete with their rivals by either engaging in mergers & acquisitions, or by conducting novel clinical research studies.

Abbott, Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

LI-COR, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.





Global DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Workflow Products

Services

By Technology:

Next Generation DNA Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

By Application:

Research & Clinical Trials

Disease Diagnosis

Forensics

Others

By End-User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





